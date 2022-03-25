A MOTORIST was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into bollards in Chepstow while more than three times over the limit.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, March 20.
The crash, involving a black BMW, was located near traffic calming measures on Bulwark Road, near the junction with Marten Road and - on the other side - Fairfield Road.
A spokesperson said: "Gwent Police arrested a suspected drunk driver in Chepstow who had collided with multiple metal bollards causing the front nearside tyre to burst."
The legal limit of alcohol in breath is 35 microgrammes per 100ml.
However, the sample given was 129 microgrammes.
The driver has since been released under investigation.
