A FURTHER 400 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Gwent, but no new deaths, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
A total of 2,128 new Covid-19 cases have been reported across Wales in the latest 24-hour period.
Three new deaths have been recorded in Wales, but none of these were in Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
The total number of deaths in Wales is now 7,095, including 1,199 in Gwent.
Of the 400 new Gwent cases, 116 were in Caerphilly county borough, 89 in Newport, 78 in Blaenau Gwent, 61 in Torfaen and 56 in Monmouthshire.
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 78
- Caerphilly: 116
- Monmouthshire: 56
- Newport: 89
- Torfaen: 61
- Anglesey: 28
- Conwy: 56
- Denbighshire: 55
- Flintshire: 93
- Gwynedd: 46
- Wrexham: 87
- Cardiff: 307
- Vale of Glamorgan: 120
- Bridgend: 85
- Merthyr Tydfil: 52
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 196
- Carmarthenshire: 111
- Ceredigion: 35
- Pembrokeshire: 76
- Powys: 88
- Neath Port Talbot: 93
- Swansea: 137
- Unknown location: 21
- Resident Outside Wales: 42
