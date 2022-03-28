CONCERNS have been raised about the conditions some council staff in Blaenau Gwent are working in following a 'review of of office requirements' during lockdown.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council reviewed its office requirements and now operates services from a number of buildings across the borough, including Anvil Court in Abertillery.

However, there have been claims that the site at Anvil Court was not ready for staff to move in.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, visited the property recently and contacted the Argus about what they saw.

"They voted to close the civic centre without having appropriate alternative accommodation for staff and alternative meeting spaces for public advice," the resident said.

"Staff have been told to use Anvil Court and there has to be a booking system as not enough room."

On top of this, Anvil Court was slammed as "looking like a slum".

"Staff are refusing to work from there because of the smell of urine and rats everywhere," the resident said.

"Not only staff, but residents needing appointments with all main departments need to walk through this."

There have been reports of graffiti and smashed glass "everywhere" at Anvil Court.

"They don’t care about conditions staff are working in," the resident said.

"It’s all a dreadful scandal."

However, a council spokesperson said that the health and safety of staff was of paramount importance.

"The measures in place include social distancing, hand hygiene facilities and a desk booking system for contact tracing purposes," they said.

"During the pandemic the council reviewed its office requirements and now operates its services from a number of buildings across the borough including Anvil Court.

"In addition, the council continues to develop its digital offering so that residents can self-service when they need to access council services."

The council did admit that anti-social behaviour was an issue in the area.

"Any incidents of this should be reported to Gwent Police," they said.

"The council has a full time caretaker on site to carry out daily inspections and cleaning services to deal with matters like littering issues."

They also said that refurbishment of the site was scheduled to take place "shortly" - "including a new lift facility and works to the office floors."