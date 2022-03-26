PLANS to turn a former travel agents in Newport city centre into a restaurant have been thrown out.

An application was submitted to Newport City Council which, if approved, would have seen the prime location brought back into use.

As it is, 81 Bridge Street has stood empty since the travel agent firm departed, some time between late 2017 and the summer of 2018.

Plans called for the ground floor premises inside Tredegar Chambers to be converted from retail use, to restaurant use.

Documents submitted with the application suggested that any business trading here would employ six full time employees, and 16 part time workers.

The proposed trading hours were listed as 8am to midnight from Monday through Friday, and 9am to 1am on weekends and bank holidays.

With the building having been granted Grade II-listed status, only minor “superficial” visual changes were proposed with the plans.

But, the applicant, a Mr Alan Darlow of Caerleon, has been hit with a setback, as planning officers have refused the application.

Why has the application been refused?





Simply put, the application brought forward was determined to lack enough detail to secure approval.

A council planning officer concluded that there wasn’t enough information regarding alterations to the listed building’s frontage, windows, and internal doorway.

They said that “the proposed alterations to the building is not supported by sufficient information in order to secure the preservation or enhancement of the listed building.”

Beyond the conservation officer concerns, there were no other objections raised in connection with the application.

Entire building up for sale

The former Thomas Cook premises occupies the ground floor in what is a much bigger building – which is also currently up for sale.

In late February, all four storeys of Tredegar Chambers, which spans 76-81 Bridge Street, was listed for sale with an asking price of £2 million.

A 100-year-old building, it was the home of the Brecon and Merthyr Railway Company’s office in its heyday, but it's one of many historic buildings in Newport that’s fallen on hard times in recent years.

While a couple of the ground floor retail units are in use, including the former Londis convenience store, it is understood that most of the building is vacant, with a bulk office space unused.

However, there is office space on its top that is currently still in use.

