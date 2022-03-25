THERE are a disproportionate number of men in top jobs at Caerphilly County Borough Council, data reveals.
According to figures published by the authority, 72 per cent of the council’s workforce are women, while 28 per cent are men.
However, nearly 90 per cent of staff in the lowest salary bracket – those being paid between £9.50 and £9.81 an hour – are women. Based on the workforce statistics, this figure should be around 72 per cent for equal pay to be achieved.
Speaking in a council cabinet meeting, Lynne Donovan, head of people services at the council, said the authority did not have an unequal pay issue.
Unequal pay is when an employer pays men and women differently for the same or similar types of work.
Ms Donovan added: “The gender pay gap is based on a choice that our employees make in terms of the roles that they take.”
An example of this is women tend to take low-paid and/or part-time jobs.
Women account for 63 per cent of the highest paid jobs at the council, but this is slightly lower than it should be if it is to reflect the wider workforce.
Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said the gender pay gap was a “societal issue”.
Cllr Marsden, who represents Ynysddu added: “It is important that we recognise that there is a myriad of opportunities for all workers within the council.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.