THE internet can be a weird and wonderful place where you can find almost anything with the click of a button.

The social media craze has seen the top sites expanding their range, with many now including places for people to buy and sell a wide range of different items.

We previously highlighted an owl costume for sale and here we look at some of the more unusual items currently for sale around the local area whether because of the price, the rarity or the downright bizarre.

Bottle tops

This one is listed in Newport as a bag of bottle tops. They are available for collection and the listed price is £0.

Piano

In Caerphilly, there is a Challen piano for sale. It is said to be originally from Harrods. The lister says it does need to be tuned and will have to be collected. The price seems a bit of a steal – as its listed as a free item.

Pub set

One for those of you who run pubs – or created your own bar in your garden during the lockdowns – there’s a pub set on sale for £20 in Hengoed.

It contains two Whitbread ashtrays, ‘lots of new, unused’ Carling, Strongbow and Tommy Shelby beer mats, a Carling chalkboard and two Carling beer trays. There are also four different sized Carling glasses.

Vintage onion jar

This one makes the list for its design alone. The jar is obviously a useful item but the design – a crying onion – is quite unusual. Interested parties will have to collect the jar from the seller in Caerphilly. The price is listed as £10.

1950s dolls

These dolls are vintage 1950s dolls in Dutch outfits. They are in an unusual design by today’s standards but it gives them an added charm. They are listed at £8 and being sold in Pontypool.

Styrofoam bundle

Selling Styrofoam seems unusual but these items are all in adorable designs. There are hearts and teddy bears and they look to have been designed as wedding decorations. They are being sold in Pontypool for £8.

MORE NEWS:

Vintage china pieces

It’s a weird thing to some people to sell what is essentially broken bits of china, however, it could be the perfect item for budding artists to try something different.

The pieces are billed as perfect for mosaic, art projects and crafts and there is around 3.8kg of it for sale for £5 in Cardiff.

Strongbow pint glass

For £3 you can get a Strongbow pint glass as seen in the pubs from a seller in Cardiff.

Car doors

There are a wide number of car parts for sale including this set of Seat Ibiza 2011 car doors. They come complete with the attached wing mirrors and the windows for £50 each from a seller in Pontypool.

Toilet door signs

These toilet door signs are quite an amusing lot on the Facebook Marketplace. They are on sale for £5 from Pontypool for the two signs – one for ladies and one for gents. It could make an interesting talking point in local pubs.

Ford Cordina MK

Ever wanted to own a vintage car? This could be your chance as there is a Ford Cordina MK for sale in Ebbw Vale. It will set you back £7,000 and does need some finishing touches done, however it is listed that the majority of the hard work has already been done.

Kinder eggs

If you’ve ever enjoyed a Kinder egg, you’ll know that they come with small surprise toys inside. Some people quite like them, others tend to just throw them out. Here you can get a box full of Kinder eggs for £100 from a seller in Pontypool.

You can find the Facebook Marketplace here.