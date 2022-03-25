REACTION to news that the wearing of face coverings in shops will no longer be required by law has been mixed in Newport.

Chief among the rule changes coming in on Monday, March 28, is that face coverings will no longer be required by law in shops and on public transport.

However, advice will be to continue to wear them and it will still be a legal requirement to wear masks in health and social care settings.

It will also no longer be a legal requirement to self-isolate, though a £500 payment to support those who choose to self-isolate will remain until June.

People out and about in Newport today seemed split on whether or not to ditch their masks.

David Johnson said: "I’ve got mine with me and I’m going to play it by ear.

"If everyone else is wearing one still then I’ll put it on.

"Don’t want people staring. I have been trying to wear it during lockdown."

A woman who didn’t want to be identified said: "Haven’t worn one for ages to be honest.

"Couldn’t stand walking around with one on every minute of every day."

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as Mrs Williams, said: "I think everybody should be wearing them still.

"They say it’s not the law, but then that you should probably be wearing.

"So surely that means you should be.

"Madness."

Andy Green said he was "glad to get rid of it".

"Should have happened ages ago in my opinion," he said.

"Wales should have followed what Boris done [sic]."

A passer-by shouted something colourful to the contrary about the prime minister.