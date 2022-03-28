A RISCA man has avoided jail, after assaulting a police officer at a Cardiff train station.
Thomas Davies pleaded guilty to assaulting a British Transport Police (BTP) officer at Cardiff Central Railway Station on Saturday, March 5.
Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 22, the 35-year-old of High Trees, Risca, Caerphilly Borough, admitted to the offence of assaulting an emergency worker - along with one count of using threating or abusive language which would likely cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The court heard that the police officer was carrying out his duties for the transport police at the time during which the incident occurred.
While Davies’s guilty pleas were taking into account, his victim’s profession was considered an aggravating feature when sentence was handed down.
But despite this, Davies avoided a custodial sentence, instead being hit with a fine.
He was fined £576, and made to pay £50 in compensation.
Davies was also ordered to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £58 surcharge to fund victim services.
All told, Davies is required to pay a balance of £769.
