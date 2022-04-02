AN ICONIC Chepstow landmark will soon be draped in the colours of Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the war-torn nation.

Chepstow Town Council recently considered the request to fly the Ukrainian Flag in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The council says they have also considered practical ways in which to offer its support.

The Ukrainian flag will be purchased out of the Mayor’s allowance and flown alongside the Welsh flag at the Gatehouse - colloquially known as the arch - at the top of the high street.

There has also been a proposal to offer out meeting space to allow any refugees housed in Chepstow to meet as a community as and when required.

The council has said that the flag will be ordered for delivery within two weeks.

Armand Watts, who put forward the idea, said: "I am extremely proud of the way Chepstow has shown its solidarity towards the plight of the Ukrainian people.

"Chepstow's community are united in condemning Putin's aggression in Ukraine.

"We will provide support to those seeking shelter and sanctuary from barbarism.

"Collectively we will offer strong financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

"There is strong support across most political parties to impose harder-hitting sanctions against Russian tyranny and those complicit in the war.

"After the isolation of Covid we can collectively draw strength from the reaction from every corner of our community.

"The Ukrainian flag is symbol of our solidarity. Slava Ukraini."

#ThereWithUkraine

