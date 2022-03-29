THESE are the primary schools in Caerphilly county borough which have received "excellent" ratings for one or more categories in their most recent inspection reports.

Mandatory school inspections have been paused since 2020, because of the widespread disruption the coronavirus pandemic has caused for teachers and pupils.

In some cases, this has meant nearly 10 years have passed since inspectors last visited schools - and in that time, pupils and staff will have moved on.

The most recent method of grading schools looks at five different areas of inspection: standards; wellbeing and attitudes to learning; teaching and learning experiences; care, support and guidance; and leadership and management.

Some older Estyn reports may include slightly different areas of inspection.

According to Wales' inspection service, Estyn, roughly one in every four of Caerphilly county borough's primary schools can be considered "excellent" in one or more areas.

Three of the region's primary schools earned a clean sweep of "excellent" ratings when inspectors last visited.

Pupils at Nant Y Parc Primary were described as "conscientious and confident learners" when inspectors visited the Senghenydd school. They also praised teachers' "highly imaginative and stimulating lessons" and the school's "innovative, strong and caring leadership".

At Trinant Primary, in Crumlin, Estyn found "a highly caring and supportive environment that encourages all pupils to flourish". Inspectors said the school's teachers were "highly skilled in delivering imaginative learning experiences" to help pupils become "ambitious, confident individuals".

Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon.

And at Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon, in Abercarn, inspectors said staff "work exceptionally well together" and "provide an imaginative curriculum that engages pupils’ interest very well". Pupils at the school had "commendable" behaviour and attitudes to learning.

Trinant Primary School.

Many other schools earned "excellent" in one or more area of inspection.

Both Bedwas Infants and Bedwas Juniors were noted for their student wellbeing. The infants school was described as "a valued part of the local community" with "polite and considerate" pupils, and the junior school was called "a happy and very well-ordered community" which "provides highly creative cultural opportunities for its pupils".

Inspectors praised the "polite and courteous" pupils at Cwmaber Infant School, where they also found "a very inclusive and supportive community".

And at Cwmfelinfach Primary, Estyn said students "demonstrate outstanding attitudes to learning" through "a stimulating and innovative range of learning experiences".

Cwmfelinfach Primary.

The leadership at Gilfach Fargoed Primary was praised by inspectors, who said "the whole school community works collaboratively to take the school forward and improve outcomes for pupils significantly".

At Graig-Y-Rhacca Primary and Nursery Community School, in Machen, the Estyn team praised the "inclusive community, which values, respects and nurtures all of its members very successfully".

Inspectors said the standards were excellent at Hendredenny Park Primary, in Caerphilly, where teachers were "consistently of a high quality with excellent features" and staff were "exemplary role models".

At Plasyfelin Primary, the Estyn team said the school had "created an environment successfully in which pupils feel comfortable, safe and secure".

Blackwood's Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary was described as being "a vibrant learning community" with "clear and highly effective leadership", and where "most pupils display exceptional levels of confidence and independence from a very early age".

Risca Primary School.

And at Risca Primary, they said the "polite" pupils "learn independently and productively across the school", and "the quality of teaching and assessment is consistently strong".

The curriculum at St Gwladys Bargoed School was noted for being "exciting and engaging". Estyn also commended the "consistently high" quality of teaching and the "stimulating and exciting learning environment".

Inspectors said the Twyn School had forged "very strong working relationships with parents" and "innovative links with the local community", which have improved pupils' literacy, social and life skills.

Twyn School.

At Tyn-y-Wern Primary, in Trethomas, Estyn said the "broad range of highly imaginative and stimulating learning experiences" was an "outstanding" feature of the school.

The "valuable partnership between the school and parents" was praised at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg y Castell, where a close link with the community "increases pupils’ pride in their local area and their heritage successfully".

And at Ystrad Mynach Primary, inspectors said the school offers "an extensive range of challenging and stimulating learning experiences" for pupils, who "feel valued and have high levels of wellbeing".