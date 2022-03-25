A NEW bin storage area has been installed near a popular photo spot in Chepstow - prompting confusion on social media.
The bin store has been installed near the famous (or infamous) Boatman statue near the town's high street.
The statue - depicting a nude bronze man - has come in for criticism and even vandalism in the past.
It has proved popular with visitors to the town, however, who like to take pictures at the site.
The bin store was approved at the Chepstow Town Council meeting on Wednesday, March 16.
It was installed on Monday, March 21.
Reaction has been mixed as to the decision of the placement of the bin store - directly behind the Boatman statue.
Commenters have praised the idea in general, but questioned the location.
Brigitte Ward said: "It’s such an eye sore.
"None of the local businesses were consulted about it.
"It’s directly in front of our listed building, it blocks the paved walkway which was put in at great expense and behind the statue.
"Beggars belief."
"Surely they’ve put it in the wrong spot," another commenter wrote.
"Great idea, but ridiculous location," wrote another.
A council spokesperson said: "The green bin store has been on the agenda since June 2020.
"Green roof shelters are designed to provide biodiversity alongside a practical solution.
"In the coming days and weeks planters will be sited which will provide foliage to grow around the shelter."
