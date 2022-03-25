A MAN who was cleared earlier this month of murdering a Newport father has been jailed after stealing an Amazon delivery driver’s van and raiding a Caerphilly shop for almost £500 worth of alcohol.

Elliott Fiteni, 20, of Claverton Way in Pontprennau, Cardiff, was one of five men accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Ryan O'Connor last summer. He was aquitted of all charges.

But Fiteni was back in court today to face multiple driving charges, as well as theft from shop and two breaches of a suspended sentence order.

Sophie Rudd, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that Fiteni - who appeared via video link - “pushed an Amazon delivery driver to the floor, picked up the keys and drove off” on August 27, 2019.

The tracker in the van was activated, and – after a police chase – it was found abandoned, and Fiteni was found hiding, Ms Rudd said.

Later, officers discovered that at the time, Fiteni was disqualified from driving.

Christopher Lloyd Rees, representing Fiteni, disputed that the defendant had pushed the delivery driver, but said his client admitted the charges.

On March 9, 2021, Fiteni – along with another man – stole £480 of alcohol from a Tesco store in Caerphilly, Ms Rudd said.

Days later – on March 13 – he was stop checked by police on Amroth Road in Cardiff. They found Fiteni was again driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Fiteni twice breached a suspended sentence order which had been made on October 23, 2020, at Cardiff Crown Court for actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a knife, the court heard.

The first breach related to text messages sent to his manager on March 15 last year.

“Put politely, [the messages said] you’re not interested and were not going to be told what to do,” said Judge Michael Fitton QC.

The second related to failing to attend an appointment on March 25, 2021.

Mr Rees told the court that the defendant had effectively served his time for these offences already due to the time he had spent in custody ahead of the trial relating to Ryan O'Connor's death.

“This is a man who was on trial for murder. He was acquitted of murder, manslaughter and robbery,” he said.

Mr Rees said that having been through that trial, Fiteni knew that his lifestyle needed to change.

“Little can be said about the breach of the suspended sentence order,” he added.

Judge Fitton sentenced Fiteni - who pleaded guilty to all charges - for a total of 31 months, half of which would be served in prison.

This included eight months for aggravated vehicle taking, eight months concurrent for dangerous driving, three months concurrent for driving whilst disqualified; two months – to be served consecutively – for theft from a shop; and three months, also consecutively, for driving whilst disqualified.

He was sentenced to 18 months, to be served consecutively, for breaching his suspended sentence.

He was also banned from driving for three years and nine months, and had his licence endorsed. Fiteni must take an extended test to regain his licence, and must also pay a victim surcharge.