A HUGE seven-bedroom house in Newport is up for sale.
Located in a desirable location on Stow Hill, the property offers city centre living, without space being compromised.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the amount of bedrooms – all said to be double sized - there is a great deal of real estate on offer here.
Admittedly, it isn’t the cheapest on the market at this time, with offers in the region of £525,000 being considered.
But, there is certainly a lot to like inside this house.
Brought to market by Crook & Blight in Newport, you can check out just what’s so special about this one below.
What’s so good about this property?
A house which dates back to the 1880s, it has been described by the selling agents as being a period property.
Pictures inside show that it has been well lived in over the years, and while it remains in good condition, any new owners might be tempted to modernise a little bit.
The kitchen, in particular, is very 1970s in design.
But, with seven double bedrooms, there is plenty of real estate to work with.
If that wasn’t enough, there is also said to be four reception rooms, a kitchen breakfast-room and four bathrooms.
All in all – plenty of room for activities.
To the rear of the property, there is a decent amount of space for a house so close to the city centre.
There is a good sized garden which is described as being “easy to maintain”.
The garden offers plenty of privacy from surrounding property, too.
Finally, a real boon when it comes to city centre living, there is gated, off-road parking on offer here.
More information, including how to view the property, can be found on Rightmove here.
Alternatively, Crook & Blight can be contacted on 01633 222333.
