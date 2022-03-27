A HUGE seven-bedroom house in Newport is up for sale.

Located in a desirable location on Stow Hill, the property offers city centre living, without space being compromised.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the amount of bedrooms – all said to be double sized - there is a great deal of real estate on offer here.

Admittedly, it isn’t the cheapest on the market at this time, with offers in the region of £525,000 being considered.

But, there is certainly a lot to like inside this house.

Brought to market by Crook & Blight in Newport, you can check out just what’s so special about this one below.

What’s so good about this property?





A house which dates back to the 1880s, it has been described by the selling agents as being a period property.

Pictures inside show that it has been well lived in over the years, and while it remains in good condition, any new owners might be tempted to modernise a little bit.

The kitchen, in particular, is very 1970s in design.

The kitchen could potentially use some modernising (Credit: Crook & Blight)

But, with seven double bedrooms, there is plenty of real estate to work with.

If that wasn’t enough, there is also said to be four reception rooms, a kitchen breakfast-room and four bathrooms.

All in all – plenty of room for activities.

Another view from inside (Credit: Crook & Blight)

To the rear of the property, there is a decent amount of space for a house so close to the city centre.

There is a good sized garden which is described as being “easy to maintain”.

The garden offers plenty of privacy from surrounding property, too.

Garden space outside the house (Credit: Crook & Blight)

Finally, a real boon when it comes to city centre living, there is gated, off-road parking on offer here.

More information, including how to view the property, can be found on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, Crook & Blight can be contacted on 01633 222333.