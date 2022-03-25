A MAN has been arrested after allegedly being involved in a robbery and assault involving a firearm in Tredegar that left a man hospitalised.
Police are asking for witnesses of the alleged robbery, which took place on Coronation Street at around 3.35pm on Monday, March 21.
A man approached three other men and then reportedly pulled out a black colourerd firearm and made threats towards them.
The man then beat one of the men and stole a mobile phone and baseball cap.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was left with facial injuries that required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.
A 41-year-old man from the Tredegar area was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
He has since been released on conditional bail.
Gwent Police is asking for anyone who has information, CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone who was in Coronation Street and Iron Street between 3pm and 4pm on Monday, March 21 has also been asked to speak to police.
People with information can call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police social media accounts, quoting log reference 2200093273.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.
