SEVERAL Monmouthshire motorists have been sentenced for speeding across England and Wales.

Seven residents from the county had their cases heard in Magistrates' Courts from Lincoln to Llanelli.

Here's a round-up of the recent cases:

DANIEL SEAN LLOYD, 35, of Opulus Way in Monmouth, was clocked going at almost 100mph on the M4.

Lloyd was caught by a speed camera on the westbound carriageway between junctions 19 and 20 doing 97mph on June 5 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £384 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14.

Lloyd must also pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £38 to fund victim services. He also had six points added to his licence.

JAMES STURGESS, 26, of Lion Street in Abergavenny, was caught speeding on the same stretch of the M4, heading in the opposite direction.

Sturgess was caught doing 86mph between junction 20 and 19 on the eastbound carriageway on February 12, 2021.

He was fined £176, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

Sturgess also had three points added to his licence.

SOPHIE RUSHE, 29, of Caxton View in Monmouth was fined £250 for speeding in Lincoln.

Rushe was caught doing 41mph in the 30mph zone on Lincoln Road at North Hykeham on August 11 last year.

She admitted the charge and was fined at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 8.

She was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge to find victim services. Rushe also had four points added to her licence.

GRANT CHARLES SCOTT, 56, of School Lane in Gilwern, admitted speeding in Powys.

The BMW driver was caught by a manned speed camera driving at 58mph on the A40 near Peterstone Court in Llanhamlach on September 10 last year. There was a 50mph local traffic order in place at the time.

Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

He was fined £92, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

PATRYK FIJALKOWSKI, 30, of Garvey Close in Chepstow, has been ordered to pay almost £350 for speeding in Bristol.

Fijalkowski was caught breaking the 40mph local traffic order on the A4 at Portway on May 16, 2021.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

MARTINE HUGHES, 51, of Beech Grove in Llanfoist, was speeding in the 50mph average speed zone on the M4 at Port Talbot.

Hughes admitted doing 60mph on the motorway on August 28 last year

She was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14, and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.

She also had three points added to her licence.

No order was made for costs.

MARTYN ROBERTS, 60, of Albion Way in Magor, admitted speeding in a temporary 50mph zone on the M4 at Swindon.

Roberts was caught doing 62mph in the temporary 50mph zone between junction 16 and 15 on the eastbound M4 on March 18 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Bath Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

He was also ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

No order was made for costs.