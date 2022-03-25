A MAN has died after falling from the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge this morning, police have confirmed.
Emergency services including Gwent Police, Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) and the Coastguard Rescue Service were all called to the scene at around 5.45am this morning.
A report was received that a man had fallen from the bridge.
The 32-year-old was taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where it was later confirmed that he had died.
His next of kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death," Gwent Police said in a statement.
A SARA spokesperson said: "Chepstow station was requested to launch and proceed to the Prince of Wales Bridge this morning to assist police with an incident.
"We launched SARA Lifeboat 3, which is our D-Class inshore lifeboat from SARA Beachley,shorty before 6.30am this morning
"A rescue helicopter from HM coastguard also attended."
