Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Charlie - one year old, Male, cross breed. Charlie is a young boy who was originally adopted a little while ago, but has come back to us as he is very high energy and excitable, which can lead to him being reactive towards other dogs. He is looking for an active home with someone who will keep him busy and both physically and mentally stimulated. He can be an only dog or live with others.

Marvin - two years old, Male, Chow Chow. Marvin is an extremely worried boy, who will need a calm and quiet, adult only home with someone experienced with scared ex-breeding dogs. Marvin isn't yet comfortable being handled and will need another confident dog in his new home to follow. Marvin has come to us with a head tilt which could be caused by an ear infection which is currently being treated.



Ever - 10 years old, Male, Foxhound. Ever is an older gentleman who is the most gentle and loving dog. He has come to us from a breeder and has clearly been through a lot in his life and is covered in scars, but he is the sweetest soul with the loveliest nature who just wants love and cuddles. He could be an only dog in the right home or live with others.



Hendy - two years old, Female, Newfoundland Cross. Hendy is a strikingly beautiful dog who has come to us from a breeder. When she arrived she was quite shy and worried, but in a short space of time she has really started to come out of her shell. She has a lovely temperament and we are all quite taken with her! She will need another dog of a similar size in her new home.



Cliff - seven months old, Male, Shih Tzu Cross. Cliff has come to us from a breeder and is a nervous boy but does get very excited to see you, so we don't think it will take him too long to settle into life in a home. He would like to have another dog in his new home to help him settle in and boost his confidence.

