A 99-HOME development on the former site of Oakdale Comprehensive School has been given the go-ahead.

The planning application for the development - due to be supported with £4 million grant funding accessed from Welsh Government and included in the council’s Programme Development Plan for 2020/21 - was submitted by the council itself rather than an external developer.

In a previous public consultation, the authority said 25 of the homes will be new council homes for rent, with another 25 being used for a shared ownership schemes – where people struggling to get on a property ladder get initial help from public funds.

The remaining half of the development – which has been labelled as an “eco village” – will go to private sale on the open market.

Any money made will go back to the council.

Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden, has described the plans as a “flagship development” which will be used as a blueprint for future developments.

But not everyone is happy about the development. Thirteen people objected, citing a lack of capacity at schools and GPs and the impact on nearby roads.

Planning officers argued the highway network would be able to cope. An extension to Islwyn High School - which replaced Oakdale Comprehensive when it merged with Pontllanfraith Comprehensive - could also be considered in the future to boost the number of places.

Concerns were also raised regarding the loss of the multi-use games area on the site that is still used by the community.

This will now be moved to Islwyn High School – something welcomed by planning committee chair Cllr Roy Saralis, who represents the Penmaen ward.

Councillors approved the outline plan at a meeting on Wednesday, March 23.

Further details of the housing development, such as the number of bedrooms per house and materials, will be revealed when a more detailed application is submitted this summer.