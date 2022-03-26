BRIDGERTON has returned to our screens but if you're looking to make your Regency love affair last, here's where you can pick up Julia Quinn's books.

Netflix's hit period drama is based on eight novels written by the award-winning author Julia Quinn's series.

The romantic rollercoaster's first series is based on Quinn's first book: The Duke and I, which featured the courtship of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor) and the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé Jean Page).

Season two follows the explosive love story of the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

How to buy the Bridgerton books and what order to read them

Bridgerton: The Duke and I

Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/ Netflix

The first book in the series, The Duke and I, follows the complicated courtship between Daphne Bridgerton and the scandalous Duke of Hastings.

The pair begin a fake relationship to improve Daphne's marriage prospects and keep the ambitious mamas of the Ton at bay for the Duke but love is never that simple.

The paperback copy is currently available from Waterstones for £6.99.

READ MORE: Where is Bridgerton filmed? See all the locations featured in the Netflix series

READ MORE: Bridgerton-style dresses you can wear this Spring from I Saw It First, Boohoo and more

Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Series two is based on the second Julia Quinn novel: The Viscount Who Loved Me.

The story follows the eldest Bridgerton brother Anthony as he tries to secure his family lineage and find a wife.

Initially, he thinks he has found the perfect bridge in Edwina Sheffield (Sharma in the TV series) but Anthony still has to fend with her older sister Kate.

Pick up a paperback copy for £6.99 via the Waterstones website.

Bridgerton: An Offer From A Gentleman

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 204 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The third instalment: An Offer From A Gentleman is all about the second eldest Bridgerton brother Benedict's (Luke Thomspon) relationship with Sophie Beckett.

Sophie is the daughter of an Earl but doesn't have the life to match, forced to clean up after her stepmother.

She must attend Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball in secret but Sophie wasn't prepared to meet a man as determined to uncover the mystery.

Add this paperback book to your basket for £8.88 via the Waterstones website.

Bridgerton: Romancing Mr Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The fourth book narrates Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) long-awaited love story.

Penelope has watched Colin from afar and knows just about everything about the charming third Bridgerton son until she uncovers a secret and questions whether she knows him at all.

On the flip side, Colin is tired of making Lady Whisteldown's gossip pages and even takes a trip abroad to escape her but when he returns, nothing is quite the same.

Treat yourself to the fourth instalment for £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series two full cast ahead of the Netflix series return

READ MORE: Best Bridgerton-style homes for sale in the UK from Zoopla - See inside them

Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip With Love

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Book five is Eloise's story which tells the tale of the feisty Bridgerton sister as she wrestles with her independence and her feelings for a man she has never met.

After corresponding with the mysterious Phillip, he writes to ask Eloise to meet him so that they could perhaps one day marry.

Despite having many long gentlemen after her hand, Eloise can't shake the man that couldn't be further from her dream man but could he be her perfect match?

Book five is available as a paperback copy for £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

In Book Six, we finally get to uncover Francesa's story which is largely unknown to fans of the TV series up until now.

Michael Stirling is an infamous bachelor breaking hearts around London, that is until he set eyes on Francesca Bridgerton.

But love is never so simple, Michael might have finally found the woman he could see himself settling down with but she was engaged to marry his cousin in just three days time.

Take home a paperback copy for £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

Bridgerton: It's In His Kiss

Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The daring and devilishly smart Hyacinth is quite unique in the Ton as her love story with Gareth St. Clair.

The two cross paths at the annual Smythe-Smith musicale with the pair hatching a plan to fix an inheritance problem he is facing.

As the two look into the St.Clair family history, they dare to ask themselves the question - if their future could be with each other.

Add book seven to your basket for £8.99 via the Waterstones website.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series 2 pop covers: Netflix teases fans with soundtrack ahead of new series

READ MORE: Will there be another series of Bridgerton as Netflix show returns?

Bridgerton: On The Way To The Wedding

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 205 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

On The Way To The Wedding is Gregory's story and is the eighth book in the series.

Gregory's love story is yet another Regency rollercoaster equal to that of his older siblings.

As a true romantic, when he first sets his eyes on Hermoine, Gregory is star struck.

After being told by her closest friend Lucy Abernathy that she is already spoken for, he doesn't see the right girl standing in front of him all along.

When he finally figures it out, Lucy is engaged and Gregory must race to the altar before it's too late.

Bring home a copy for £8.99 via the Waterstones website.