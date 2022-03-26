THIS year is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and there are plenty of ways to celebrate, including events around the country and an extra bank holiday.
As we head into summer and the weather improves, what better way to mark the jubilee than sprucing up your garden.
This year, the Queen has picked out a special rose to commemorate her 70th year on the throne.
There is also a hanging basket on offer from You Garden which is perfect for designing a royal garden.
Here are three flowers you can buy to make a royal garden for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Queen Elizabeth II Rose
This beautiful Hybrid Tea Rose has been officially selected by Her Majesty to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
The flower comes in a delicate shade of pink and has a sweet fragrance.
£2.50 from the sale of each rose will be donated to The Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust.
Buy now from You Garden for £14.99.
'Union Jack' Pre-Planted Basket
This patriotic hanging basket includes dainty petunias on trailing stems.
It has a vibrant mix of red, white and blue flowers which are quick and easy to maintain.
The flowers come in a 25cm durable plastic hanging basket and are pre-planted.
Buy now from You Garden for £19.99.
'Patriotic Petunia' Bedding Mix
These petunias come as 12 multi-sown plug plants in a mixture of red, white and blue, ready to grow on before planting out.
The colours are perfect for summer and are super easy to plant.
Buy now from You Garden for £14.99.
