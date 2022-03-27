MSC Cruises is offering up to 30 per cent off cruises for healthcare workers and their families in 2022.

From the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, the special 'thank you' offer is eligible on all cruise routes and ships except world cruises.

The cruise deal not only applies to frontline staff, like doctors and nurses, but anyone employed in hospital facilities or directly impacted by Covid-19 at work, cleaning staff employed by hospitals and pharmacists.

Other eligible recipients include family doctors, firefighters, private doctors and medical figures specialising in Covid-19, healthcare volunteers (including social services) and retired doctors and lab workers who returned to help with the crisis.

The LED ceiling above the main atrium of the MSC Virtuosa is the longest LED screen at sea and is constantly changing to show bright and artistic imagery (Ivan Sarfatti/MSC Cruises). Via PA.

In a message to eligible customers, MSC Cruises said: "To you on the frontline during this COVID-19 crisis. You, who have risked your own lives to save ours, worked overtime and made sacrifices for others, you, more than anyone else, deserve a gift.

"As we have now begun sailing once again, MSC Cruises is honoured to offer up to 30% discount on the cruise fare to all healthcare workers and their families, as soon as they are ready for a well-deserved holiday."

The MSC Cruises deal is available for sailings of any duration for all new bookings made until March 31, 2022, departing up to the end of 2022.

To book and access the deal, find out more information on the MSC Cruises website here.

What do healthcare workers need to do

Healthcare workers will have to provide proof of certification which has to be sent at the moment of the booking.

It could be a copy of the ID card of the company/hospital where the passenger is employed, certificate or other official identification.

Proof of service also has to be brought to board the ship.

The deal is subject to availability, MSC cruises said.