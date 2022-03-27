BRIDGERTON is back on our screens and it's about time that we Debutantes dressed for the occasion.

The popular period drama is beloved for its romantic regency storylines and fun acoustic pop covers, not to mention its fashion choices.

Last social season, fans swooned over the colourful and elegant print dresses and corset tops and now "Regencycore" is back and bigger than ever.

Here are some of the best Bridgerton-style fashion trends to help you make a splash on Lady Whistledown's gossip column.

Best Bridgerton fashion trends from I Saw It First

Bridgerton style dresses

Blue Linen Back Detail Tiered Smock Dress

Blow the rest of high society away in this blue linen smock dress from I Saw It First.

It has all the classic features of the era - the pastel colour, a square neckline, puff sleeves and tie back detailing.

But with the adorable mini length, this darling dress is perfect for any bottomless brunch or Bridgerton binge day that you've got booked.

Pick it up for only £15 via the I Saw It First website.

Lemon Chiffon Floral Extreme Frill Wrap Over Skater Dress

Bring a little Bridgerton flair into your day to day with this lemon yellow and blue floral print chiffon skater dress.

The playful print is combined with a mini length skirt and long frill cuff sleeves to give you a modern twist on the popular period trends of the day.

We can't get enough of the wrap over front neckline and frill front detailing.

Take on the social season in style for just £18 via the I Saw It First website.

Blue Floral Print Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

It doesn't get more Regencycore than this blue floral print midi dress from I Saw It First.

Promenade to your heart's content in this gown that includes the classic Regency square neck and short puff sleeves.

Then, shake up the high society with a daring front split that is sure to turn heads.

Take it home for £12 via the I Saw It First website.

Nude Jaquard Square Neck Puff Sleeve Tiered Smock Dress

Pop in pink this Spring with this gorgeous puff sleeve smock dress from I Saw It First.

Make a stir with the Jacquard finish, square neckline and tiered detail to help up your Regency core game.

With the dress' short length, it's that much more wearable in 2022 and we can totally imagine a modern-day Daphne Bassett sporting one.

Pick up the frock for 70% off at just £13.50 via the I Saw It First website.

Bridgerton style corset tops

Puff Sleeve Corset tops

Whenever we think of Regency fashion, corsets automatically come to mind and lucky for us, I Saw It First have some beauts.

Glam up your jeans with this sophisticated white corset top or take on the Ton in red satin.

Both corset tops are cropped with classic boning details, have a satin finish and feature iconic long puff sleeves.

Add one (or both!) to your basket for £30 each via the I Saw It First website.

Blush Pink Mesh Bardot Corset Top

We are lusting over this pink corset top as we anxiously count down the minutes until Pay Day.

The Blush Bardot corset top has a mesh finish, stunning Bardot neckline, napkin hem and panel detailing that we are just swooning over.

Redefine what "jeans and a nice top" means and strut into Spring in style.

Add it to your basket for £25 via the I Saw It First website.

We're without our resident Rake, the Duke of Hastings, this season so it's time we turn up the heat with some strapless corsets for ourselves.

Be bold in the striking floral corset top as seen on the left because who needs to wait for a suitor to bring flowers when you've got your own roses?

Or turn heads in hot pink with this gorgeous boned strapless corset as seen on the right.

The floral corset is available for £15 and you can pick up the Hot pink top for just £12 via the I Saw It First website.

Bridgerton series two will be available to stream on Netflix from March 25, 2022.