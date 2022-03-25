AN ARSON investigation is under way after a grass fire was started on the Gwent border, it has been confirmed.

Emergency services personnel – including a fire service helicopter – were scrambled to Llangynidr Mountain on Wednesday evening, following reports of a fire having been started.

Crews from Mid Wales and Powys fire services were deployed, along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service teams from Blaenau Gwent.

While the efforts to stop the four mile wide fire from damaging people or property proved to be successful, it has since been confirmed that the blaze is being treated as arson.

Investigators from the fire service have determined that the fire was started deliberately, and it has now been handed to Gwent Police to investigate.

The police force this evening - Friday, March 25 - confirmed this news to the Argus.

They have issued an appeal, and are asking anyone with information to come forward at this time.

Police statement in full

A spokesman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a report of a grass fire in Llangynidr, near Tredegar, at around 8.40pm on Wednesday, March 23.

“A section of land was set alight and officers from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire was deliberately started.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200096335.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

What happened on Llangynidr Mountain?





On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out on the Powys-Gwent border.

While the incident was ongoing, Craig Thomas, divisional commander at the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Tweeted: “We currently have numerous appliances and helicopter fighting a four mile fire front on Llangynidr Mountain.

“Crews working extremely hard on difficult terrain.”

A view of the fire, captured by Argus Camera Club member Chris Peberdy

Late that evening, the fire was contained, and allowed to burn out.

Shortly afterwards, a South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At approximately 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, we received reports of a grass fire on Llangynidr Mountain.

“Firefighters from Ebbw Vale attended and assessed the fire and ensured further spread was prevented by a fire break.

“A stop message was received at approximately 8.41pm.

“If you see a grassfire, please contact 999. If anyone has any information on people causing deliberate fires contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”