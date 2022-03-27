THE basement of a Victorian building in Stanwell Road, Penarth is up for auction - with a guide price of £0.
The property, located underneath Washington Buildings in the town centre, has been put up for sale at Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.
The auction begins at midday on Tuesday, April 12 with bidding ending from 5pm on Thursday, April 14.
Video: Paul Fosh Auctions
Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "The basement of the eye-catching Victorian-era building could offer scope for all manner of alternative uses, from conversion to an apartment, as an office or for storage, subject to obtaining the relevant planning consents.
"In Washington Buildings in the heart of Penarth amid a wealth of independent shops and close to the town's railway station, it's in an ideal location.
"The property is listed with a guide price of £nil so a bid of few hundred pounds could secure this bargain basement lot in one of south Wales' most fashionable towns."
