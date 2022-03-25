POLICE have appealed for help to find a man from Barry who has been missing for more than two months.
Anastasios Klepetsanis, 60, was last seen on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Police previously released an appeal for information on his whereabouts in February, but Mr Klepetsanis is still missing.
Mr Klepetsanis is believed to have tried to catch a National Express bus from Cardiff to Heathrow on January 24 or January 25.
An appeal on social media asked if anybody who travelled on a bus on this route had seen him.
To provide information, visit the South Wales Police site here quoting the reference number 027803.
You can also get in touch by messaging South Wales Police on social media or by emailing SWP101@south-wales.police.uk.
