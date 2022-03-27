A MAN who stole almost £600 worth of steaks and fish from the Carmarthen branches of M&S and Co-op Supermarket has been given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years.
Karl Moreton of Johnstown, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to six charges of theft when he appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Thursday.
The offences took place between February and March of this year when Moreton stole steaks valued at £490 from M&S and fish and meat totalling £109 from the Co-op.
In addition to the suspended prison sentence he has to pay a total of £594 compensation to the stores, £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the South Wales Guardian.
