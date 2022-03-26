A 73-YEAR-OLD Cwmbran woman, who donated a kidney to her husband to help save his life, is set to take on another challenge to say thank you to the medical unit which treated them.

Elizabeth Powell is taking to the skies for a tandem skydive next month to help raise money for the The Renal Unit at the University Hospital of Wales Cardiff.

Mrs Powell said: "My husband needed a kidney transplant three years ago and I was his donor. The treatment we received, before, during and now with the follow ups is amazing. We cannot thank them enough for their enduring care."

She said once they had found out that she was a match for her husband, it took about a year of tests - both physical and psychological - for the transplant to take place.

"I was even asked if I was being coerced by him to give him a kidney, which I wasn't. We got through all the tests in the end and it was all well worth it. I passed everything so I must be as fit as a fiddle!," she said.

Mrs Powell said she had never undertaken anything like a skydive before and she is really looking forward to it.

The jump takes place at Swansea airfield on April 9 and some of the couple's friends will be there to watch.

Mrs Powell, who said she is not scared of heights, is hoping to raise £1,000 for the unit and is on about £570 so far.