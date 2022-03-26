THE clocks go forward tomorrow morning and the days will be getting longer.
To celebrate everyone thinking about time, we asked our camera club members to submit pictures along the theme of time.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,600 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Dandelion clock: Picture by Vicki Bloomfield
Usk Clock: Picture by Lee Kershaw
Time's eye: Picture by Matt Jones
Clock: Ebbw Vale. Picture: Natalie Annette Rowles
Tardis: For the Time Lord. Picture: Jason Burgess
In the Nick of Time, or the Newport clock as it's also known. Picture: Andrew Perkins
Time exposure in Abergavenny. Picture: Wayne Gibbon
Dawn: Time to wake up. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Morning: The early bird catches the worm. Picture: Matthew Clibery
Blossom: Time to enjoy the spring. Picture: Nicola Gapper
