PORTAL Training is sponsoring the Secondary School of the Year and Headteacher of the Year categories in the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards.

Founded in 2010, Portal is an established and experienced bilingual training organisation delivering apprenticeships and bespoke programmes across Wales. Portal prides itself on providing tailored support to all our learners and ensuring solid, constructive relationships with all employers. We listen to the needs of the individuals and the establishment to provide qualifications and courses which allow both to grow and develop together happily.

Over the past year Portal has further diversified its offering and the qualifications delivered within the apprenticeship provision to include:

Leadership & Management – Levels 3, 4, 5;

CCPLD Levels 2, 3, 4, 5;

Activity Leadership L2;

Supporting the delivery of PE and school sport L3.

We have successfully developed close relationships with a number of notable organisations to whom we provide commercial training and continue to forge new relationships month on month via verbal recommendations from existing clients. Our commercial provisions now include:

Leadership and Management L3 – L7;

Coaching and Mentoring L2, L3, L5;

Training, Assessment & Quality Assurance – CAVA and TAQA;

Bespoke programmes for both businesses and school specific themes.

We pride ourselves on being dynamic and innovative in our delivery to ensure engaging teaching and learning whilst supporting organisations with their learning and development strategies to enhance the capacity of their workforce. Being honest and having integrity whilst enjoying our work is very much at the heart of all we do.

THE University of South Wales (USW) Schools and Colleges Liaison Team is delighted to sponsor the Award for Secondary School of the Year.

USW’s Schools and Colleges Liaison Team works with teachers and advisers to deliver a comprehensive programme of outreach activity for secondary school pupils which encompasses:

Higher Education workshops on all aspects of the University application process, student life, budgeting and student finance, choosing a course and university.

Inspirational subject-specific masterclasses and taster sessions, providing students with an insight into studying a subject at degree level.

One-to-one information, advice and guidance support sessions including mock interviews and application surgeries.

Resilience and wellbeing workshops.

The team deliverers presentations and workshops for parents and carers and supports schools and colleges with CPD sessions for teachers and advisers on a wealth of topics.

These are complemented by our annual Teachers’ and Advisers’ Conference and our Teacher and Adviser Awards.

The team also works with under-represented groups, including disabled students, service children, BAME students, young carers and care leavers, and has a tailored outreach programme to engage learners from these group.