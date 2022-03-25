VIRGIN Atlantic has flown 50 Ukrainian orphans and their guardians from Poland to the UK this week.
A humanitarian relief flight carrying thermal blankets, hygiene packs, wound care, medical and surgical supplies, PPE and medicines left for Warsaw around noon on Wednesday.
The aircraft Boeing 787 also took over three pilots and nine cabin crew with the humanitarian efforts being organised by MDA UK, Save a Child and Dnipro Kid.
The return flight, which came into London Heathrow airport around 8 pm on Wednesday, brought 50 Ukrainian orphans, ranging from young children to teens, their legal guardians and British charity support workers.
Virgin Atlantic is not taking any payment for any operational flight costs and the fuel was donated free of charge by ESSO Petroleum.
“All of us at Virgin Atlantic will do whatever we can to support the innocent people caught up in the war in Ukraine. We are pleased to partner with the Dnipro Appeal, MDA and Save a Child and commend them for the incredible work they’re undertaking in bringing these children to safety," Shai Weiss, CEO at Virgin Atlantic, commented.
Mr Weiss added: "We will continue to look for ways to use the power of our people and planes to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine and stand ready to act as opportunities arise.”
How else has Virgin Atlantic supported Ukraine?
- Virgin Atlantic diverted all onboard donations to save the children in March
- They have raised £125,000 for the UNHCR from the VA foundation.
- Fundraising from staff, partners and customers will be matched by the Virgin Atlantic Foundation to the value of £50,000.
- Virgin Atlantic is working with the humanitarian non-profit Airlink and Missouri-based relief organisation Convoy of Hope to transport thousands of items of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
- More than 60,000lbs (c27,200kg) of supplies are being transported free of charge as part of the partnership including; food, hygiene kits, and baby care items.
