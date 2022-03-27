THE Garden Festival of Wales took place in 1992 at a former steel site in Ebbw Vale. As well as gardens exhibits included a giant phone, dragon, waterfall, a railway and the 'In the Nick of Time' clock feature.

Two million visitors came to the garden festival and the site is now occupied by homes and a shopping centre.

Gryff escorts the Bray family into the Garden Festival as the one millionth visitor

The building of the Garden Festival site

The first waterfall starts in the Garden Festival

Islwyn Borough Council’s mole exhibit at the Garden Festival

Andrew Morgan and the floral clock at the Garden Festival

Golden wedding couple Ken and Peggy Hayter pan for gold at the Garden Festival

Residents of Castle Court and St Anne’s nursing home visit the Garden Festival

A water feature at the Garden Festival

The main viewing platform at the Garden Festival

Bill Oddie and the giant telephone exhibit