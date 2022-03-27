CALLING all expecting parents, Bridgerton is back and the Netflix show is already inspiring a return to traditional and adorable baby names.

A new report from The Edit by Silver Cross has revealed the popularity of some familiar Bridgerton character names over the past two decades from 1996 until now.

The regal names have been ranked based on data from the ONS Baby Names in England and Wales which was last updated in October 2020, just before the Regency romance first arrive on our screens.

An average was taken from these vintage names which were used to order their popularity.

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 205 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Whether you're struggling to narrow down your baby name list or you're curious to see where your favourite character ranked, this list could prove useful.

Either way, you'll likely see a lot more of these classic names in the coming years as the period drama continues to delight viewers.

See the most-popular Bridgerton inspired baby names for the upcoming lords and ladies of the Ton.

Best Bridgerton inspired girl baby names

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode 206 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Charlotte has been a steady favourite, never leaving the top 30, and could climb even higher due to the powerful and respected Queen Charlotte in the show.

Portia and Philipa, as seen in the Regency drama through the Featherington family, would make a unique choice.

Charlotte - 13 Eloise - 108 Violet - 354 Penelope - 398 Genevieve - 455 Marina - 676 Daphne - 1229 Portia - 1709 Philipa - 4376

Best Bridgerton inspired boy baby names

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

William, as inspired by the boxer Will Mondrich from series one, has long been a popular name especially after Prince William was born in 1982.

Other names include the other Bridgerton brothers, Anthony and Benedict, who both score highly on the list.

While Colin ranks in 696th place, researchers expect that the name many experience a bit of revival due to the charming third Bridgerton son.