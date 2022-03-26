Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, it was revealed on Friday (March 25).

In a statement on Twitter the US rock band said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginable difficult time."

No cause of death has been revealed at the time of writing.

Hawkins, born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972, had been a member of the band since 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform in Bogota, Colombia, at the Festival Estereo Picnic on Friday, but the concert was cancelled.

The band was also among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3.

Tributes pour in for Taylor Hawkins

Many figures in the music world and otherwise paid their respects to Hawkins through messages on social media.

Liam Gallagher was one of those, who wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x".

The band Nickelback also posted on their Twitter account: "In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

Stephen Thomas Erlewine praised Hawkins' ability on the drums, writing: "Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit."

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton was also devastated, writing on Instagram: "How can this be possible? The most talented, charismatic, brilliant musician gone. Devastating.

"Love and prayers to Taylors family and the rest of the band."