HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from March 19-26.
Alex Emmerson
Emmerson was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.
The 38-year-old, of Old School Close, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Richard Secular
Secular was fined more than £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.
The 45-year-old, of Royal George Hotel, Tintern, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.
He was fined £84 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Kevin Somer
Somer was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 38-year-old, of Penyfal Road, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the Chepstow Road in Newport.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 9, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
