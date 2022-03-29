HERE is a round-up of everyone from Monmouthshire who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 19-26.

 

Alex Emmerson

Emmerson was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 38-year-old, of Old School Close, Caldicot, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

 

Richard Secular

Secular was fined more than £80 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 45-year-old, of Royal George Hotel, Tintern, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A48 in Pwllmeyric.

He was fined £84 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

 

Kevin Somer

Somer was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 38-year-old, of Penyfal Road, Abergavenny, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of the Chepstow Road in Newport.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 9, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.