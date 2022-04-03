HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.
The following cases are for the period from March 19-26.
Jason Crew
Crew was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.
The 50-year-old, of Fields Road, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Newbridge Road in Pontllanfraith.
He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Artur Stefanowicz
Stefanowicz was fined more than £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.
The 47-year-old, of Tegfyn Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.
He was fined £133 for the offence, which occurred on August 25, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Natasha Jenkins
Jenkins was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 33-year-old, of Ferncroft Way, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd.
She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 17, 2021.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
David Jennings
Jennings was fined more than £130 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 37-year-old, of Upland Drive, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way, Greenmeadow.
He was fined £130 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Christopher Buffery
Buffery was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 30-year-old, of The Maltings, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way in Coed Eva.
He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Nigel Turner
Turner was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 39-year-old, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.
He was fined £467 for the offence, which occurred on September 18, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £46.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Anthony Carter
Carter was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.
The 28-year-old, of Caerwent Road, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way in Coed Eva.
He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.
He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.