HERE is a round-up of everyone from Torfaen who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 19-26.

Jason Crew

Crew was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 50-year-old, of Fields Road, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Newbridge Road in Pontllanfraith.

He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Artur Stefanowicz

Stefanowicz was fined more than £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

The 47-year-old, of Tegfyn Court, Cwmbran, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

He was fined £133 for the offence, which occurred on August 25, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Natasha Jenkins

Jenkins was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 33-year-old, of Ferncroft Way, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Limekiln Road, Pontnewynydd.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 17, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

David Jennings

Jennings was fined more than £130 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 37-year-old, of Upland Drive, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Ty Gwyn Way, Greenmeadow.

He was fined £130 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Christopher Buffery

Buffery was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 30-year-old, of The Maltings, Llantarnam, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way in Coed Eva.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nigel Turner

Turner was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 39-year-old, of Clarence Street, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 38mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

He was fined £467 for the offence, which occurred on September 18, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £46.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Carter

Carter was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 28-year-old, of Caerwent Road, Pontypool, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way in Coed Eva.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 10, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.