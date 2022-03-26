A SPECIAL free concert was held in Newport today.
Hope Project brought live classical music to the city’s Friars Walk throughout the afternoon.
There were three concerts - from members of St Woolos Sinfonia and violin soloist Gisele Bonadeo-Boll in the empty shop across from H&M.
The concerts were held at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
Art from local artist Carl Butcher was also on display throughout in the same lot.
St Woolos Sinfonia performed music from Bach, Mozart and other classical composers during the hour-long concerts.
More than 60 people were in attendance at each of the performances.
The orchestra, previously known as St Woolos Players, was founded in 2008.
Based in St Woolos Cathedral the group have performed across Wales.
They consist of a range of professional musicians and are led by conductor Tianyi Lu from New Zealand.
Gisele Bonadeo-Boll has been playing the violin from the age of three. Since her arrival in the UK after studying at McGill University and performing hundreds of concerts with I Musici de Montreal, she has performed regularly with St Woolos Sinfonia and has been leading The City of Newport Symphony Orchestra since 2018.
The Hope Project was started by Ms Bonadeo-Boll during lockdown to offer free live music in the city of Newport.
The event was sponsored and supported by Anglo Oregon Brewing Company, Kevin Ward Media, Ty Cerdd, Tin Shed Theatre Company, Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government and National Lottery.
