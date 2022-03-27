Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death, Colombian officials have said.
The star was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when the news of his sudden death was announced on Saturday.
In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian Attorney General’s Office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.
The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.
“The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and will duly inform the findings of forensic examinations in due time.”
March 26, 2022
The Foo Fighters had played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night.
This comes after the Bogota municipal government said the city’s emergency centre received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance on Friday evening.
Paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins but there was no response and he was declared dead at his hotel in northern Bogota, the statement added.
The band, fronted by former Nirvana star Dave Grohl, said they were “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of Hawkins’ family to be respected.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.