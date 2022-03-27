It’s been a weekend of glorious sunshine for much of the UK, but the good weather can’t last forever, and the Met Office have revealed when the heat is going to end.
Although Monday will still see a good deal of dry and fine weather, increasing cloud will hinder high temperatures, with the west holding onto the warmest of the weather throughout the day.
By Tuesday a cold air mass will attempt to push into the north of the UK and slowly sink southwards, the Met Office predicts.
They add that showers will be possible for much of the UK, although most frequent in the north and east, some of which are likely to be wintry in nature.
After days of sunshine, eastern parts of the UK have woken up to a cloudy start ☁️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2022
Low cloud has pushed in from the North Sea to give grey skies in places this morning 👇 pic.twitter.com/kZF2Fzwl9l
While nighttime temperatures in the north could sink to -3C.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “Although the UK has had a good deal of fine and settled March weather in recent days, a change is on the way from the middle of next week with colder air spreading down from the north and the increasing likelihood of rain for most areas.
“On the hills in the north, there’s a chance of this falling as snow, although we’ll gain more certainty on that in the coming days.
“With the influence of some unsettled weather, we’ll be seeing a marked drop in temperatures for most with colder air arriving from the north.
“This will see maximum temperatures drop into single figures for many areas, and below freezing overnight.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.