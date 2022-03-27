Since November there has been one song that children have not stopped singing and hasn't stopped driving parents mad.

That's is of course the number one hit and record-breaking song from Disney's Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'.

The song that has been Dinsey's biggest hit since the 2013 film Frozen's 'Let It Go', and with its hugely successful record you would assume it has been nominated for an Oscar.

Although its chances were very high of getting the win thanks to Hamilton writer Lin-Manual Miranda's pen ship skills.

The catchy song has not been nominated for the biggest and most prestige awards in the movie industry.

Disney's Encanto. (PA)

Why is 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated?





The reason behind the hits song missing nomination may surprise you.

As it turns out that Disney decided not to submit the catchy tune instead they decided to opt for another more emotional song to hopefully take the award with 'Dos Orguitas' instead nominated.

Disney's reasoning for not nominating the top song is due to the tricky timing of Encanto's release with the song only becoming popular after Oscar nominations could be submitted.

The submission deadline was November 1 last year but Encanto wasn't released until three weeks later on November 21.

That's not to say Encanto won't still take the crown with 'Dos Orguitas' but it's not long until we find out.