HERE is a round-up of everyone from Caerphilly who has been fined for speeding during the past week.

The following cases are for the period from March 19-26.

Natasha Melly

Melly was fined more than £400 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 39-year-old, of Willow Lane, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 45mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Cardiff.

She was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on September 4, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Brandon Jones

Jones was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 20-year-old, of Belvedere Close, Trinant, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of the A472 in Maesycwmmer.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 9, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rachel Goodway

Goodway was fined £66 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 37-year-old, of Blaen-Blodau Street, Newbridge, was clocked travelling at 84mph on a 70mph stretch of the A48 in Pensarn.

She was fined £66 for the offence, which occurred on September 5, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rebecca Herbert

Herbert was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 31-year-old, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, was clocked travelling at 42mph on a 30mph stretch of Victoria Road in Fleur-de-Lys.

She was fined £129 for the offence, which occurred on September 7, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Nigel Hales

Hales was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 49-year-old, of Railway Terrace, Tiphil, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the Risca Road in Rogerstone.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 9, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jenna Evans

Evans was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 21.

The 34-year-old, of Llwyn On Crescent, Oakdale, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of the B4245 in Magor.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on September 8, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kirsty Howell

Howell was fined more than £70 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

The 36-year-old, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Caerphilly.

She was fined £76 for the offence, which occurred on September 11, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Cox

Cox was fined £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

The 42-year-old, of Park Drive, Bargoed, was clocked travelling at 59mph on a 30mph stretch of the A472 in Maesycwmmer.

He was fined £400 for the offence, which occurred on September 11, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £40.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daljit Singh

Singh was fined more than £400 at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 22.

The 58-year-old, of Hengoed Close, Hengoed, was clocked travelling at more than 70mph on the M4 in Swindon.

He was fined £461 for the offence, which occurred on July 7, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £110 and a victim surcharge of £46.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Steven Thomas

Thomas was fined more than £400 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 46-year-old, of Heol Ysgubor, Caerphilly, was clocked travelling at 43mph on a 30mph stretch of Henllys Way, Coed Eva.

He was fined £440 for the offence, which occurred on September 16, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Brenton Parker-Reynolds

Parker-Reynolds was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 63-year-old, of Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of the A4048 in Argoed.

He was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 13, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kyron Surridge

Surridge was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 32-year-old, of Herbert Terrace, Hafodyrynys, was clocked travelling at 37mph on a 30mph stretch of North Road in Newbridge.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 17, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Olga Bielmeier

Bielmeier was fined £40 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 72-year-old, of Wern Crescent, Nelson, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

She was fined £40 for the offence, which occurred on September 18, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

James Campbell

Campbell was fined more than £90 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 33-year-old, of Windsor Place, Abertridwr, was clocked travelling at 53mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Caerphilly.

He was fined £92 for the offence, which occurred on September 14, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Michelle Burrow

Burrow was fined more than £70 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 38-year-old, of Dan Y Darren, Llanbradach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

She was fined £76 for the offence, which occurred on September 18, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Felicity Morgan

Morgan was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 39-year-old, of Central Street, Ystrad Mynach, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Nelson Road in Ystrad Mynach.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 18, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gorinder Singh

Singh was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 23.

The 50-year-old, of Victoria Buildings, Elliot’s Town, was clocked travelling at 39mph on a 30mph stretch of the A4048 in Argoed.

He was fined £146 for the offence, which occurred on September 13, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrew Davies

Davies was fined more than £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 24.

The 51-year-old, of Ty Cwm Cylla, Cefn Hengoed, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of Newport Road in Caerphilly.

He was fined £116 for the offence, which occurred on September 14, 2021.

He was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Phillipa Wyberd

Wyberd was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 24.

The 34-year-old, of Derlwyn Street, Phillipstown, was clocked travelling at 35mph on a 30mph stretch of White Rose Way in New Tredegar.

She was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on September 17, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Amanda Aston

Aston was fined £100 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 24.

The 53-year-old, of George Street, New Tredegar, was clocked travelling at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of White Rose Way in New Tredegar.

She was fined £100 for the offence, which occurred on September 17, 2021.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.