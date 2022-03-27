On a crisp, sunny morning in the capital city, the Cardiff Half Marathon made a triumphant return to the streets for the first time since before the pandemic, with runners keen to blow the cobwebs off.

Welshwoman Natasha Cockram stormed to gold, clocking up an impressive personal best in doing so. Leading up to the race, she had targeted a win and she got it in 1:10:47. Cockram beat her previous record by around two minutes.

Natasha Cockram crossing the finish line in the Cardiff Half Marathon in 1:10:47. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Today was her first race of 2022 and was all part of her training for the Commonwealth Games this summer in Birmingham.

The full team has not yet been selected by Team Wales but she has already achieved the A standard.

Natasha Cockram contemplates her Cardiff Half Marathon win in 1:10:47. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Fellow Welsh runner Bronwen Owen finished in second place in a time of 1:14:04, while Elle Twentyman finished third.

In the men's race, Kadar Omar has won in a time of 1:02:46. Like Cockram, he also beat his personal best time. Behind him were the Mahamed brothers in second and third place.

The winner of the men's race in 1:02:46 was Kadar Omar. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Sam Kolek, from Poland, won the men's wheelchair race in 56:08.

He had finished second in the event four years ago.

Winner of the men's wheelchair race, Sam Kolek. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Mel Nicholls won the women's wheelchair race in a time of 1:06:36.

Mel Nicholls was the women's wheelchair race winner in 1:06:36. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

This had been the third time the Cardiff Half Marathon was postponed due to the pandemic.

The last time competitors pounded the streets was in October 2019.

903 days since the last @cardiffuni Cardiff Half, we are go!



903 diwrnod ers Hanner Marathon Caerdydd Prifysgol Caerdydd, co’ ni off!



🙌🙌🙌 #RunTheDiff pic.twitter.com/VlX769zPvT — Cardiff Half Marathon (@CardiffHalf) March 27, 2022

The event had extra significance for Inna Gordiienko, a Ukrainian refugee who fled her country as the war broke out.

She is raising money for aid efforts.

An emotional moment for Ukrainian refugee Inna Gordiienko, who is raising money for aid efforts. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Here are the best photos from the rest of the event -

Volunteers prepare paper cups of water at Roath Park. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Flames outside Cardiff Castle at the start. Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Photo: Huw Evans Picture Agency

If you value The National's journalism, help grow our team of reporters by becoming a subscriber.