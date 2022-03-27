A CAR flipped onto its roof in a reported crash in Newport.
The incident happened on the roundabout above the M4 at the junction with Caerleon Road, near St Julians.
It is reported to have occurred at around 8pm yesterday evening.
There have been no reports of injuries at this time.
Images from the scene suggest the car has collided a the 30mph sign.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.