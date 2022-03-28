Road closures will hit much of the M4 and A48 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 and A48 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 and A48 road closures in Wales this week
- M4 westbound, junction 23: The westbound carriageway of the M4 will be closed between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23 for Rogiet this week. Maintenance work will close the road overnight on Monday and Tuesday. Closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am each evening to allow maintenance work to take place on the section of motorway.
- A48 westbound, M4, junction 49 – Cross Hands: The A48 will be closed overnight throughout this week and into next to allow resurfacing work to take place. The road will be shut between the M4 at junction 49 for Pont Abraham and Cross Hands. The resurfacing week is ongoing for more than two weeks forcing overnight closures on the section of westbound carriageway. Closures will be in place between 7pm and 6am each evening. They started on March 25 and will continue until Friday, April 1.
