THE leader of Newport City Council could make a direct appeal to Downing Street for help to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Councillors will debate a motion this week which, if passed, would see leader Jane Mudd write to Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak, urging them to consider new tax cuts for struggling citizens.

"The help families need to deal with the cost of living crisis can only be fixed by decisive action by the UK Government," the council's proposed motion reads.

It comes as prices continue to soar for everyday essentials like groceries, petrol and heating. For many households, electricity and gas bills are expected to go up by hundreds of pounds this week when Ofgem lifts the price cap on providers' fees.

The proposed motion said the city council "recognises the unprecedented cost of living crisis facing many households across Newport, Wales and the UK".

To date, the council has distributed £1.5 million in winter fuel support grants and given an extra £100,000 to food banks and other charities tackling the cost of living crisis.

If councillors pass the motion on Tuesday, Cllr Mudd will be called upon to write to the PM and Chancellor, urging them to:

• Suspend the proposed increase in National Insurance contributions.

• Reduce VAT on energy bills.

• Introduce a lower price cap on energy bills.

"In the coming months more and more households will see increases of a magnitude never seen before as the energy price cap is removed or energy deals come to an end," reads the proposed motion, put forward by Cllr Jason Hughes and seconded by Cllr Mudd. "This comes on top of a cost of living crisis created by the impacts of Brexit and the Covid pandemic, which have already seen an unprecedented squeeze on peoples incomes."

Newport City Council "will continue to do everything within our power to help mitigate energy costs by signposting residents to the number of financial support options available", the motion adds.