BUS firm Stagecoach has been forced to cancel a string of services in the Caerphilly area this morning.
The firm has blamed driver availability for the disruption.
The 8.15am service from Graig Y Rhacca to Caerphilly, and the return journey, have both been cancelled.
The 8.56am service from Senghenydd to Caerphilly, and the return journey, have also both been cancelled.
Some later services this morning are also affected.
The 9.45am service from Graig Y Rhacca to Caerphilly, and the return journey, have both been cancelled.
And the 10.16am service from Senghenydd to Caerphilly, and the return journey, have also both been cancelled.
Stagecoach also said 11.15am service from Graig Y Rhacca to Caerphilly, and the return journey, have both been cancelled.
Again this is due to "driver availability", the firm said.
One earlier Stagecoach services - 7.12am service from Senghenydd to Caerphilly, and the return journey, was also cancelled.
