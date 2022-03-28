A NEWPORT shop has been forced to close to combat anti-social behaviour.
Corpa Mini Market on Corporation Road has been forced to close with immediate effect and will remain shut for three months.
Newport City Council were granted the closure order by Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 24, after reports of anti-social behaviour at the store. The court found that people have engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises or that the use of the premises has resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public and that the closure was necessary to prevent this from continuing.
Access to the premises by any individual is banned for the next three months unless agreed with Newport City Council prior to the visit and is in a written format.
The order will end at midnight on June 23 unless a further order is made. The occupier of the property, Mr Hussen, also has to pay costs of £793 to the council.
