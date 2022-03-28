The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a statement after Will Smith walked on stage and hit comedian Chris Rock moments before picking up the first Oscar award of his career.

Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

Smith, who won his first Academy Award for King Richard, appeared to take offence to a gag Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s haircut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2”, prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

However, Smith walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

The altercation left Rock shocked and flustered as he tried to resume presenting the best documentary feature category.

LA police issue statement after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said no report had yet been filed with the force following the altercation.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme,” a spokesperson for the force told the PA news agency.

“The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

A tweet on the official Academy account said: “The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”