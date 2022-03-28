GWENT Police have issued an update on a crash in Newport which happened over the weekend.
A car overturned in a reported crash in Newport on Saturday.
The incident, which saw the car flip onto its roof, happened on the roundabout above the M4 at the junction with Caerleon Road, near St Julians.
It occurred at around 8.30pm on Saturday evening.
Images from the scene suggest the car had collided with the 30mph sign.
Gwent Police said, in a statement: "We had a call just after 8.30pm, reporting a car had overturn at the roundabout at junction 25 of the M4.
"The driver had got out of the car no-one was injured."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.