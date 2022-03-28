CHOCOLATE is synonymous with Easter but is dangerous for most pets to indulge in.

With this in mind, pet owners should make sure they keep any choccy treats out of reach of four-legged friends, but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out altogether.

To make sure that pets can be part of the celebrations too, Pets at Home has launched a range of Easter indulgences for dogs, cats and small animals.

Karen Heskin, Head of Pets at Pets at Home, said: “Chocolate contains theobromine and caffeine, both of which can be toxic to pets.

“Even very small amounts can be dangerous because dogs, cats and other pets simply can’t digest these ingredients like we can, so it’s important to make sure you keep chocolate designed for humans well away from them.

“We know that pets are very much part of the family, so our pet-friendly treat range means they won’t be left out and can tuck into Easter snacks together along with everyone else.

“It’s worth remembering though, just like with any other treat, Easter goodies should be given in moderation as part of your pet’s daily calorie intake and as a reward for good behaviour.”

Pets at Home Easter treats

Woofy Easter Carob Easter Egg and Peanut Butter Dog Treat Bar - £4

Made with carob, a dog-friendly alternative to chocolate, this Easter egg and treat set is suitable for adult dogs, but not for puppies under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Woofy Easter Carob Dog Easter Egg - £3

This small Easter egg is also made with carob, the dog-friendly alternative to chocolate. Again, it’s suitable for adult dogs but not for puppies under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Woofy Easter Large Peanut Butter Flavour Carob Dog Easter Egg - £6

A large peanut butter flavour Easter egg made with carob. These are also suitable for adult dogs, not puppies under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Yappy Easter Carob Puppy and Small Dog Easter Egg - £2

Small dogs and puppies over the age of three months will enjoy this small carob Easter egg.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Oodles Of Eggs Six Foil Wrapped Dog Easter Eggs - £5

This pack of six small carob Easter eggs is perfect for pet-friendly Easter egg hunts, sure to keep your pooch entertained for hours. Suitable for adult dogs but not for puppies under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Woofy Easter Delicious Bunny and Carrot Shaped Dog Chews Four Pack - £2

This pack of treats includes four dog chews, including two carrot shaped and two bunny shaped treats which are a Rawhide alternative with no added grain.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Pets at Home Easter Mix Dog Biscuits - £15.99

This 5kg pack of Easter dog treats makes for great rewards when training. They are only suitable for adult dogs but not for puppies under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Purrfect Easter Yummy Yoghurt and Catnip Flavoured Cat Easter Egg – £2

Cats can enjoy their very own yoghurt and catnip flavoured Easter egg. Suitable for adult cats but not for kittens under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

Hoppy Easter Dandelion Leaf Flavoured Small Animal Easter Egg - £2

This dandelion leaf flavoured Easter egg is perfect for most small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, chinchillas, mice, gerbils, and degus. Not suitable for pets under three months old.

Get yours via Pets at Home.

:: See the full range of animal-friendly Easter treats at the Pets at home website