WE’VE had a week of lovely, sunny weather, suggesting that spring is well and truly here.

Unfortunately for those ready to get out the shorts, this week is predicted to be cooler according to the Met Office. There is some good news though, with the fact that it is predicted to be another mainly dry week.

Wind chill means that the temperature is set to feel around three to four degrees cooler than the highs predicted by the Met Office. It is also predicted that there could be a bit of snow later in the week for some of the higher parts of Gwent.

Here we look at the week’s weather forecast for Gwent:

Newport

Monday:

Monday is set to be the last hurrah for the warm temperatures we experienced last week as the Met Office predicts temperatures will be as high as 14 degrees today. Unlike last week’s sun, it is set to be cloudy for most of the day, with some sunny intervals, but remain dry.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s temperature is set to reach 12 degrees at its highest between 1-4pm. It is expected to be cloudy but with sunny intervals throughout most of the day.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is set to be the odd one out as it is a cloudy day with showers forecast for most of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.

Thursday:

Thursday is set to be a mixed bag of cloudy and sunny spells throughout the day. Temperatures are set to reach highs of seven degrees.

Friday:

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday, with highs of eight degrees. It is predicted to be a mix of sunny in the morning, with clouds rolling in from around 1pm onwards. There will still be some sun according to the Met Office throughout most of the afternoon, although it will be in intervals.

Saturday:

Saturday is set to see high temperatures of around nine degrees. Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the morning, before it turns to a cloudy afternoon and evening. Some sunny intervals are predicted for around 7pm.

Sunday:

Sunday is predicted to cloudy for most of the day with a prediction of some sunny intervals around 7pm. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.

Abergavenny

Monday:

Monday is set to be the last hurrah for the warm temperatures we experienced last week as the Met Office predicts temperatures will be as high as 15 degrees today. It is set to be cloudy with sunny intervals for most of the day but remain dry.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s temperature is set to reach 13 degrees at its highest around 4pm. It is expected to be cloudy but with sunny intervals throughout most of the day. There are expected to be some clear, sunny spells around midday.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is set to be the odd one out as it is a cloudy day with showers forecast for most of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are set to reach highs of degrees.

Thursday:

Thursday is set to see sunny intervals throughout most of the day. Temperatures are set to reach highs of seven degrees.

Friday:

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday with highs of nine degrees. It is predicted to be a mix of sunny in the morning, with clouds rolling in from around 1pm onwards. There will still be some sun according to the Met Office throughout most of the afternoon, although it will be in intervals until a predicted clear, sunny spell around 7pm.

Saturday:

Saturday is set to see high temperatures of around nine degrees. Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the morning, before it turns to a cloudy afternoon and evening. Some sunny intervals are predicted for parts of the evening.

Sunday:

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy for most of the day, with a sunny interval around 10am. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.

Ebbw Vale

Monday:

Monday is set to be the last hurrah for the warm temperatures we experienced last week as the Met Office predicts temperatures will be as high as 14 degrres today. It is set to see sunny intervals for most of the day and remain dry.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s temperature is set to reach 11 degrees at its highest. It is expected to be cloudy but with sunny intervals throughout some of the afternoon.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is set to see the dry spell come to an end as the overcast morning turns into an afternoon and evening of showers. Temperatures are set to reach highs of eight degrees.

Thursday:

Thursday is set to be a mixed bag of cloudy and showers throughout the day. Temperatures are set to drop to a maximum of five degrees and the Met Office are predicting there could be some early morning snow at around 4am.

Friday:

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday with highs of six degrees. It is predicted to be a mix of sunny in the morning, with clouds rolling in from around 1pm onwards. There will still be some sun according to the Met Office throughout most of the afternoon, although it will be in intervals.

Saturday:

Saturday is set to see high temperatures of around seven degrees. Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the morning, before it turns to a cloudy and overcast afternoon and evening. Some sunny intervals are predicted for around 7pm.

Sunday:

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy for the whole day with some sunny intervals around 7am. Temperatures are set to reach highs of seven degrees.

Caerphilly

Monday:

Monday is set to be the last hurrah for the warm temperatures we experienced last week as the Met Office predicts temperatures will be as high as 14 degrees today. It is set to be a mixture of cloudy and sunny intervals for most of the day but remain dry.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s temperature is set to reach 13 degrees at its highest. It is expected to be cloudy but with sunny intervals throughout most of the day. There will be the occasional clear, sunny spell around 8am, 11am and between 6-7pm.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is set to be the odd one out as it is a cloudy day with showers forecast throughout the day. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.

Thursday:

Thursday is set to be a mixed bag of cloudy and sunny spells throughout the day. Temperatures are set to reach highs of seven degrees.

Friday:

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday with highs of eight degrees. It is predicted to be a mix of sunny in the morning, with clouds rolling in from around 1pm onwards. There will still be some sun according to the Met Office throughout most of the afternoon, although it will be in intervals.

Saturday:

Saturday is set to see high temperatures of around nine degrees. Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the morning, before it turns to a cloudy afternoon and evening. Some sunny intervals are predicted for parts of the evening.

Sunday:

Sunday is predicted to be mostly cloudy in the day with the occasional sunny interval. Temperatures are set to reach highs of nine degrees.

Cwmbran

Monday:

Monday is set to be the last hurrah for the warm temperatures we experienced last week as the Met Office predicts temperatures will be as high as 15 degrees today. It is set to be a day of sunny intervals.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s temperature is set to reach 13 degrees at its highest around 2pm. It is expected to be cloudy but with sunny intervals scattered throughout the day.

Wednesday:

Wednesday is set to be the odd one out as it is a cloudy day with showers forecast for most of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.

Thursday:

Thursday is set to be a mixed bag with sunny intervals giving way to periods of cloudy weather before some light showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are set to reach highs of seven degrees.

Friday:

Temperatures are set to rise slightly on Friday with highs of eight degrees. It is predicted to be a mix of sunny in the morning, with clouds rolling in from around 1pm onwards. There will still be some sun according to the Met Office throughout most of the afternoon, although it will be in intervals.

Saturday:

Saturday is set to see high temperatures of around nine degrees. Sunny intervals are predicted for most of the morning, before it turns to a cloudy afternoon and evening. Some sunny intervals are predicted for parts of the afternoon.

Sunday:

Sunday is predicted to be cloudy throughout the day with no sunny intervals predicted. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 10 degrees.